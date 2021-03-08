Nigeria: 32 Women Serving As Ministers, HoS, Advisers in Buhari's Govt - Adesina

7 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

The Presidency on Sunday disclosed that no fewer than 32 women are serving as ministers, Head of Service of the Federation, special advisers and assistants, as well as heads of departments and agencies under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

In a release issued on Sunday to mark the International Women's Day, the Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, said March 8 of every year is observed globally as the International Women's Day, adding that the theme for 2021 is "Choose to Challenge".

According to him, the celebration provides ample opportunity to reflect on how President Buhari honours the womenfolk.

He, thereafter, listed 'The Buhari Women' to include seven ministers, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, two special advisers, two senior special assistants and five directors-general, among others.

Adesina gave the names of the 'Buhari women' to include Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development; Pauline Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs; Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment; Sharon Ikeazor, Minister of State for Environment; Gbemisola Saraki, Minister of State for Transportation; Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT); Folashade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; Mariam Uwais, Special Adviser to the President; and Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on Industry, Trade and Investment, and Secretary of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

Others include Mojisola Adeyeye, Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC); Hadiza Bala-Usman, Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA); Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairperson and CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission; Chioma Ejikeme, Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD); Patience Oniha, Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO); Aisha Dahir-Umar, Director-General, National Pension Commission; Jummai A.M. Audi, Chairperson, Nigerian Law Reform Commission (NLRC); Yewande Sadiku, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC); Gloria Akobundu, National Coordinator/Chief Executive of New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD), Nigeria; Nnenna Akajemeli, National Coordinator/CEO, SERVICOM; and Folashade Joseph, Managing Director, Nigeria Agriculture Insurance Corporation (NAIC).

Others are Cecilia Gaya, Director-General, Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON); Ronke Sokefun, Chairperson, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC); Aishah Ahmad, Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Stella Ojekwe-Onyejeli, Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA); Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); Oge Modie, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Strategic Communications; Toyin Adeniji, Executive Director, Micro Enterprises, Bank of Industry (Oversees the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, GEEP); Stella Okotete, Executive Director, Business Development, NEXIM Bank; Omolola Abiola-Edewor, Executive Director, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC); Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Director-General, National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and Lauretta Onochie, Personal Assistant to the President on Social Media and INEC Federal Commissioner-nominee.

