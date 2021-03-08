Liberia: Maritime Institute Resumes Academic Activities As Pres. Weah Urges Students to Strive for Excellence

Monrovia — President George Weah has overemphasized the importance of the Liberia Maritime Training Institute (LMTI) describing it as a reliable component in making Liberia a maritime nation to reckon with.

The President said that the Institute stands as the first level of exposure for Liberians interested in maritime studies, as it brings the country closer to becoming a maritime nation second to none.

President Weah said education and professional skills provided at LMTI are essential to developing a pool of national workforce.

Speaking Friday, March 5, 2021, President Weah said he was glad to participate in the reopening ceremony of the Institute, and expressed satisfaction with the structural outlook of the Institute compared to what he saw the last time he was at the facility.

He extolled authority of the LMTI, LISCR and others working assiduously to keep the Institute operational and up-to-date in providing good learning atmosphere and services to the youth of Liberia.

The Liberian Leader said: "I have observed that the grounds, buildings, machinery and equipment of the campus remain up-to-date and have actually been improved. I am proud of these factors, and for this I extend my thanks and appreciate to LISCR, our Agent, and the Liberian Maritime Authority, for a job well done."

President Weah recalled fond memory of his participation in the September 2019 graduation of the first batch of LMTI cadets with Associate of Science degree in Marine Engineer.

"We were so proud of their accomplishment, and looked forward with keen anticipation to the next series of graduations over the ensuing years, as the Academy is expected to grow from strength to strength," President Weah stressed.

The President said he was elated seeing the LMTI reopened and having new batch of cadets back to school owing to the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic for which the school was shut down seems to be coming under control, and with the proper health protocols in place and being observed.