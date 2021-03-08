Liberia: Alvin Nah-Doe Cries for Increased Support to Health, Education in Commencement Address

8 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Contributing Writer

Monrovia — Liberian Neurosurgeon and commencement Speaker at the University of Liberia (UL) 101st Joint - Convocation, Md. Alvin Nah-Doe, has said budgetary allocation for the health sector must be increased in order to ensure that patients have access to quality healthcare.

"One fundamental basis for improving the health system through innovation begins with increasing budgetary allocation for the sector. As the saying goes ... Health is wealth and I will add by extension that a quality health system begets a wealthy nation," Dr. Doe said Monday, March 3, 2021.

Delivering the commencement speech at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville for the final of UL's four college-based convocations for the 101st "Meni Nina" Class of 2020, Dr. Doe said "An improved health system is a public good [that] reduces the loss of productive time and also reduces the health burden on the country."

Dr. Doe asserted that one of the most important ways to improve health in least developed or low - income countries like Liberia is by educating citizens through investment in education. "Educating people enables them to obtain safer jobs, increased health literacy, take preventive healthcare measures, avoid riskier health behaviors and demand better - quality health services," he added. The surgeon pointed out that improving the nation's health literacy is critical to creating a system of care based on wellness and prevention-which he considered the foundation of any public health system.

Speaking specifically about his profession, as a neurosurgeon, Dr. Doe explained that the burden of neurosurgical illness on Liberia's population is enormous and he then proffered suggestions he thinks would remedy the situation.

"Train more neurosurgeons and the entire neurosurgical team as well as other specialized doctors, nurses and professionals in other fields of medicine, pharmacy and health care," he said.

Dr. Doe also recommended improvement of the emergency and other services as well as ensuring the availability of a functioning MRI [Magnetic Resonance Imaging] at national referral facilities. He pleaded with the government to transform the neurosurgical subunit into a full unit. "Secure equipment and consumables which will enhance our performance," Dr. Doe appealed.

Regarding personal hygiene practices, he said "Poor personal hygiene can result in increased risk of infection and illness, consequently creating many social problems."

"We should engage in good hygiene practices that keep us safe from many diseases and help us take care of our health appropriately," said Dr. Doe.

He added that there are some behaviors, like urinating or defecating in public, which are very bad and more often "we don't see them as unacceptable and unlawful."

The Visitor

Making remarks at the 101st UL joint - convocation, the President of the Republic of Liberia and Visitor of the University of Liberia, Dr. George Manneh Weah, said the most outstanding thing that grabbed his attention was the fact that UL's oldest college, the Liberia College has for the first time graduating more females than males.

"I have been informed that 235 of the total number of graduates from [this college] are females, while 203 are males," President Weah said.

He described it as an outstanding achievement and it is sufficient evidence that UL is making progress in reducing the disparity between males and females in the education sector.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Worst Unrest In Years Erupts In Senegal
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia: UN Security Council Fails to Agree on Tigray Peace Call
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mogadishu Restaurant Bombing Claims at Least 10 Lives

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.