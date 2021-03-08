Liberia: Alvin Nah-Doe Cries for Increased Support to Health, Education in Commencement Address

Monrovia — Liberian Neurosurgeon and commencement Speaker at the University of Liberia (UL) 101st Joint - Convocation, Md. Alvin Nah-Doe, has said budgetary allocation for the health sector must be increased in order to ensure that patients have access to quality healthcare.

"One fundamental basis for improving the health system through innovation begins with increasing budgetary allocation for the sector. As the saying goes ... Health is wealth and I will add by extension that a quality health system begets a wealthy nation," Dr. Doe said Monday, March 3, 2021.

Delivering the commencement speech at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville for the final of UL's four college-based convocations for the 101st "Meni Nina" Class of 2020, Dr. Doe said "An improved health system is a public good [that] reduces the loss of productive time and also reduces the health burden on the country."

Dr. Doe asserted that one of the most important ways to improve health in least developed or low - income countries like Liberia is by educating citizens through investment in education. "Educating people enables them to obtain safer jobs, increased health literacy, take preventive healthcare measures, avoid riskier health behaviors and demand better - quality health services," he added. The surgeon pointed out that improving the nation's health literacy is critical to creating a system of care based on wellness and prevention-which he considered the foundation of any public health system.

Speaking specifically about his profession, as a neurosurgeon, Dr. Doe explained that the burden of neurosurgical illness on Liberia's population is enormous and he then proffered suggestions he thinks would remedy the situation.

"Train more neurosurgeons and the entire neurosurgical team as well as other specialized doctors, nurses and professionals in other fields of medicine, pharmacy and health care," he said.

Dr. Doe also recommended improvement of the emergency and other services as well as ensuring the availability of a functioning MRI [Magnetic Resonance Imaging] at national referral facilities. He pleaded with the government to transform the neurosurgical subunit into a full unit. "Secure equipment and consumables which will enhance our performance," Dr. Doe appealed.

Regarding personal hygiene practices, he said "Poor personal hygiene can result in increased risk of infection and illness, consequently creating many social problems."

"We should engage in good hygiene practices that keep us safe from many diseases and help us take care of our health appropriately," said Dr. Doe.

He added that there are some behaviors, like urinating or defecating in public, which are very bad and more often "we don't see them as unacceptable and unlawful."

The Visitor

Making remarks at the 101st UL joint - convocation, the President of the Republic of Liberia and Visitor of the University of Liberia, Dr. George Manneh Weah, said the most outstanding thing that grabbed his attention was the fact that UL's oldest college, the Liberia College has for the first time graduating more females than males.

"I have been informed that 235 of the total number of graduates from [this college] are females, while 203 are males," President Weah said.

He described it as an outstanding achievement and it is sufficient evidence that UL is making progress in reducing the disparity between males and females in the education sector.