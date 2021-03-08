Liberia: Freedom Radio, Premier Media Marketing Group Sign First Outsourcing Media Marketing Partnership Agreement

Monrovia — Freedom Communications Incorporated and Exclusive Multi Media Group has entered a media marketing partnership agreement for the purposes of branding and sourcing of revenues for the institution.

The agreement according to a release signed by the entity's Manager, Abraham G. Whion, marks the first outsourcing media partnership in Liberia will gauge the possibilities of the Liberian media browsing through a challenging business climate in the country for sustainability purpose.

This means Freedom Communications Incorporated will focus more on creative and innovative programs contents and presentation, while Exclusive Multi Media Group will source for sponsorship in order to economically maximize the air time.

As part of the partnership, the EMMG will create events that will be outside of broadcasting as part of the Freedom's community's social interactions and engagements.

Speaking following the brief signing ceremony, the General Manager of Freedom Communications Incorporated Abraham Wheon calls it a testing moment interns of sourcing business media landscape.

Wheon said the media is heavily challenged when it comes to attracting business thus leaving practitioners especially employees to find it difficult remain committed to this noble dream profession.

He said the media is suffering serious brain drain as a result resources that would make the media to sustain its operations.

Wheon expressed optimism that Freedom Communications Incorporated through its Chief Executive Officer Sam Saryon is currently spending thousands of dollars on transmitters and other equipment to expand broadcast and at the same time bankroll his accounts for payment of salaries and other operational expenses.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This Wheon thinks should make one to pity the CEO's condition which is driven by passion and put in place appropriate mechanisms that will enable the Station to sustain itself.

The Chief Executive Officer of Exclusive Multi Media Peter King Quaye assured the management of Freedom that this pilot agreement is going to mark the new beginning in the Liberian media.

He said the EMMG has vast experience in media marketing and with the setup of Freedom, it provides the best opportunity to explore the market.

Freedom Communications Incorporated is Liberia's fastest growing institution that brings professional and quality broadcasting.

Following its rebranding that took nearly the entire end of year, the station has introduced news and other educative and informative programs.

The station has great strength in online broadcasting with their YouTube Facebook and web radio platforms attracting thousands of viewers and follower by the day.