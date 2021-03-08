Liberia: Leymah Gbowee Recalls Decade of Advocating for Women's Right in Liberia

8 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Mae Azango

Monrovia — In a rare show of peaceful co-existence, Madam Leymah Gbowee and former Liberian president Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf on Friday resolved their deep-rooted differences and vowed to work together in the interest of peace and development.

The breakthrough came after Gbowee, who won the 2011 Nobel Peace Award alongside Johnson-Sirleaf, invited the former Liberian president to celebrate her 10th anniversary since she won the prestigious accolade.

At the program, Sirleaf and Gbowee embraced each other and described the moment as "historic", promising to work together.

Sirleaf said her presence at the program was to show to the world that she and Gbowee have smoked peace pipe.

"To Leymah, the last thing you said to me was that if I did not attend, the people would think we are still fussing, so you all can see that we are not fussing, that peace has reached between the two of us. Our only fuss is to those who don't protect the women," said Johnson-Sirleaf.

Sirleaf acknowledged the role played by Gbowee during the peak of the country's 14-year civil war in which she championed peace through the Gbowee Peace Foundation, which Sirleaf said, paved the way for her presidency in 2005.

"Indeed, we may not have been able to see the peace in our country, for us to have had democratic elections for me to become president of Liberia. Gbowee and the women of Liberia laid the foundation for peace before my election as president of Liberia," Sirleaf said.

Continuing, she added: "Therefore, today we should dispel the notion that women don't support women. The example we see today is glaring, women from all walks of life are here today to recognize Leymah and women of Liberia."

Gbowee: "I haven't abandoned the women"

Gbowee used the occasion to dispel rumors that she has abandoned women of her organization since she scooped the award.

"I have been accused by many of abandoning the women of Liberia who were in the struggle with me to bring peace to Liberia, but sadly those people don't know the true story," Gbowee said.

"When God gets ready to bless you; he never puts you on Facebook. So, I won't do my act of kindness in public. We have personally contributed to the funerals of many of the women; we have also helped some of them who have been sicked by sending them to doctors. And we feel strongly that these interventions are not sustainable, so today, I am establishing the Veteran Women fund to help cater to these women".

