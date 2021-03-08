Malawi: Lilongwe Rotary Club in Tree Planting Drive - Minister Tembo Says Corporate World Not Doing Enough

8 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chris Loka

Considering that Climate change is a threat to economic growth, long term prosperity, as well as the livelihoods of an already vulnerable population in the country, government through the Ministry of Forestry and Natural resources is intensifying the need to join hands in planting more trees in the communities.

Climate change has become one of the most overlooked issues in the country as many people continue to cut trees carelessly without replacement and this has had serious implications for the country like causing drought and floods which have been reoccurring affecting farming activities.

However, as a way of complimenting government efforts in reforestation and the mitigation of climate change effects, Rotary club of Lilongwe on Saturday donated 1000 tree seedlings and 1200 fruit tree seedlings in Lilongwe's area 24 Sesa ward.

The symbolic planting exercise was led by the Minister of Forestry and Natural Resources Nancy Tembo who is also the Member of Parliament for the area.

Speaking during the exercise Rotary club of Lilongwe President William Matambo said they serve communities through various avenues including environmental management.

Matambo said Rotary club of Lilongwe is working with the Ministry of Forestry and Natural Resources through the forestry department to distribute the tree seedlings to the local communities for planting and so far, they have reached to various communities in Lilongwe, Dowa, Salima and Ntcheu.

"We received a donation of 12 000 tree seedlings from a businessman Sam Mwenefumbo, Export Development fund (EDF) gave us Two Million kwacha that we have used to buy fruit tree seedlings and 10,000 seedlings from Pyxus as such we engaged the ministry to support us in distribution," he said

Matambo said they do realize their responsibility in conserving and doing justice to the environment.

"It was very important for us to take part in environmental conservation as a response to president Chakwera's plea that we should plant more trees and this is also part and parcel of sustainable development goals," he added.

Minister of Forestry and Natural Resources Nancy Tembo commended Rotary Club of Lilongwe for the timely intervention saying conserving the environment is not only government responsibility but for every citizen.

Further, Tembo expressed worry that the corporate world is not doing enough in as the tree planting campaign is concerned and that necessitated the ministry to form a task force to sensitize people on the same.

"We have a task force that is going around appealing to the corporate world to take part in planting trees, we want companies to adopt and cover up mountains with trees. For example in Blantyre we have Machinjiri, Ndirande and Soche mountains that are bare, we need those to be restored," She said

The Minister is optimistic that the coming in of Rotary Club of Lilongwe is a clear indication that others will also emulate.

She then urged the community members to take full responsibility of the trees and embrace the nature of planting trees.

Secretary of the local organization called Community Network and Capacity Development (CONCAD) Chifundo Chibade reaffirmed the commitment to set the ball rolling by planting more trees and also taking care of them.

