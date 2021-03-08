Namibia: Rape Accused Ex-Teacher Remanded in Custody

The police are yet to obtain four statements from learners and associates of victims of a former teacher who was arrested last month for having sexual relations with pupils at a Windhoek school.

The 53-year-old teacher, Ariestides Nathaniel Kamatuka, made his second appearance on Friday in Windhoek Magistrate's Court.

During his court appearance, he was informed that the State is yet to obtain a photo plan, four witness statements and laboratory results, thus it would be prudent for his case to be postponed again.

Magistrate Linus Samunzala postponed the matter to 19 May for further police investigations, remanding Kamatuka in police custody.

Kamatuka, who has since resigned from his position, is facing two counts of rape, of which one victim is a minor.

It is alleged he sexually violated the victims on 3 February at the Jan Möhr Secondary School premises.

Although one of the victims did not oppose Kamatuka being released on bail, the State is of the view the charges he faces are serious and investigations have not yet been concluded.

Furthermore, it would not be in the public's interest or administration of justice for him to be released on bail, pending his trial.

The allegations against Kamatuka caused public outrage and demonstrations in solidarity with the victims.

At the time, the school acknowledged similar incidents have taken place previously but were not reported and have encouraged learners and or anyone with credible information on such incidences to contact the school principal or the police to report such matters so that appropriate action could be taken against the culprits.

In a statement, the school board, management and staff assured learners, parents and all stakeholders, including the general public, that it will do everything humanly possible to avoid and or prevent the re-occurrence of a similar despicable incident in future.