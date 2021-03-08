Namibia: Drought Forces Children Out of School

Opuwo — Many schoolgoing learners in the drought-hit Kunene region have been forced to drop out of school after they relocated with their parents to seek better grazing for their livestock closer to Opuwo.

The parents said the children did not return to school after the school holidays, as they had no one to leave their children with.

"Even if there was someone to leave them with, there is no food, hence we had to move with them so we feed on the little that we get," said Rihondjeruapi Tjipombo.

Tjipombo has appealed to the education ministry to set up a makeshift school to assist the affected learners so they do not miss out on learning.

They further appealed for an early education centre to be set up for the younger children, to ensure that a good education foundation is instilled in them.

The children now spend their time playing around, preparing meals while others herd goats in the mountains during the day.

The parents say it is not their wish to take their children out of school, but they were driven to relocate because of the circumstances they found themselves in, with no grazing for their livestock and food to feed their families.

"Now that we are here, we feel really bad because our children are out of school and the goats are still dying. But what could we do?" questioned Kanjonokore Tjipombo.

In addition, the family also asked the ministry of health to provide them with mosquito nets, especially for the children as they are exposed to mosquitos and may in the process get infected with malaria.

Some of the children camping with the parents are infants whilst there are pregnant mothers amongst the group.

Parents whose children are in boarding schools said they left the children at school and only relocated with those who remain home to herd livestock.