Tunisia: Coronavirus - 34 Fatalities and 676 Infections Reported in 24h

8 March 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 34 COVID-19 fatalities and 676 COVID-19 infections, out of 3,595 tests, were reported on March 6, the Health Ministry said in its daily report on the epidemiological situation in the country Sunday.

As such, the number of fatalities and infections have so far reached 8,201 and 237,704, respectively.

Recoveries rose by 276, hitting 202,399.

The Health Ministry further recorded 1,101 hospitalisations, 280 of whom placed in intensive care units and 106 under ventilators in public and private health facilities.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Worst Unrest In Years Erupts In Senegal
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia: UN Security Council Fails to Agree on Tigray Peace Call
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mogadishu Restaurant Bombing Claims at Least 10 Lives

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.