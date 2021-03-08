Tunisia: Coronavirus - 34 Fatalities and 676 Infections Reported in 24h

Tunis/Tunisia — 34 COVID-19 fatalities and 676 COVID-19 infections, out of 3,595 tests, were reported on March 6, the Health Ministry said in its daily report on the epidemiological situation in the country Sunday.

As such, the number of fatalities and infections have so far reached 8,201 and 237,704, respectively.

Recoveries rose by 276, hitting 202,399.

The Health Ministry further recorded 1,101 hospitalisations, 280 of whom placed in intensive care units and 106 under ventilators in public and private health facilities.