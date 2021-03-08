Tunisia: Weather Cloudy With Scattered Showers in Most Regions

8 March 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The weather Monday is locally foggy in the morning, getting cloudy to sometimes very cloudy with storms and scattered showers in the midland and locally in the south and in the north.The wind is blowing east strong near eastern coasts and in...

