Ethiopia: PM Abiy Launches Gorgora Park Project

7 March 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today launched the first phase of the Gorgora project, which is part of the 'Dine for Ethiopia' project.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen, Chief Administrator of the Amhara Regional State Agegnehu Teshager and senior federal and regional officials presided over the launching ceremony.

The small lake shore town of Gorgora, with its magnificent scenery, is situated south west of the historical city of Gondar in Amhara Region.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopians both at home and abroad contributed 4.2 billion Birr for 'Dine for Ethiopia' to develop Koysha, Wenchi and Gorgora projects.

On August 20, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has officially launched 'Dine for the Nation' project to mobilize funds for Gorgora, Wenchi and Koysha projects in Amhara, Oromia and Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' Region (SNNPR) respectively.

