Ethiopians Replicate Iddir to Help Each Other During Tough Times

Iddir is an indigenous self-help association in many societies in Ethiopia. Traditionally people in a neighborhood establish the association with their own initiative, and their own financing. Iddir mainly focuses on coordinating the exchange of support between members during times of death of a member or a member's family.

This has been practiced for decades now. It has become an integral element in the social life of almost every society in Ethiopia. Leading a household without being a member of a nearby iddir is full of insecurity as it is believed that nobody knows what will happen to the family and is likely to seek the collaboration of people in the neighborhood for important practices like funeral ceremony.

Now that they have become influential in the life of the people, iddir are becoming important stakeholders for the government in applying many public programs like awareness raising campaigns ... etc. This adds reason for the inseparability of their role in the day to day activities of the people. But what about when Ethiopians live permanently out of home?

Indeed millions of Ethiopians live in different parts of the world. In many places like Europe, USA and the Middle East Ethiopians have lived for many decades and in large numbers that they have already installed their cultural features in their respective areas of residence.

Notably Ethiopians who live abroad have also carried this valuable culture with them. Now many Ethiopians have become beneficiaries of the established self-help associations in their respective areas of residence.

"Previously people used to stand in the gates of churches and some public places to raise money from friends and neighbors to assists a mourning person" says Samuel Gebremichael, a member of iddir in Aurora Colorado.

Samuel is a member and leadership of the Ethiopian Community Idir, CEC edir in Colorado. "When I was in Ethiopia, I used to see my father actively participating in the local iddir. At that time I was not well aware of the significance of the association. But after I started to live here in USA and established our own Iddir I have seen the value." He noted.

With more than 750 membership, their Iddir is one of the largest such associations in the area. As a traditional neighborhood funeral insurance, CEC edir grants money that can assist the members in the funeral of the deceased.

According to Samuel the money also plays a vital role in assisting the bereaved family to transport the body of their deceased family member back home. This is because many Ethiopians wish to rest in peace in their motherland, Ethiopia. The cost of overall transportation of coffin is quite extortionate that many people would miss the opportunity of being laid to rest in their homeland.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During the death of a person, the burden of the family member is not limited to the funeral ceremony. The family has to discharge many legal cases associated with the deceased person. In such cases the edir contributes to assist the family member in providing legal consultation which would have cost them plenty of money to seek legal consultation service. Indirectly the Iddir addresses the financial need of the members related to the death of the family member.

Furthermore, just like the Iddir associations here at home collaborate with the government on important activities, those abroad also work hand in hand with government authorities in their respective countries. "For instance when government authorities want collaboration on issues like investigation, they ask for our support. We also cooperate actively and positively" said Samuel.

While running the self-help associations as a means of collaboration during death of a family or friend, many people here at home or abroad also think of transforming iddir to institutions that can provide support to the multiples of needs of the members.

Samuel says thanks to the culture of leaving legacy to the future generation, he works hard to reinforce their iddir in the diaspora to be able to support the needs of his children as well as all the future generation.