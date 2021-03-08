Zimbabwe: Tributes Pour for Visual Artist Rashid

Tributes have continued to pour for the late veteran visual artist Rashid Jogee who died on Thursday in Bulawayo after long illness.

Jogee was 70 years old.

In a statement, the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ), director Nicholas Moyo described Rashid Jogee as one of the godfathers of contemporary art in Zimbabwe who was true to his work.

"The death of Rashid has robbed the country of one of its foremost artists who was a mentor and role model for many upcoming artists who passed through his hand. Rashid had been active in the arts for over three decades and is considered one of the godfathers of contemporary art in Zimbabwe.

NACZ would like to send its sincere condolences to the Jogee family in Zimbabwe, his fans and the entire art fraternity following the death of Rashid who was famous for his colourful abstract and expressionist compositions," said Moyo.

National Gallery of Zimbabwe executive director, Raphael Chikukwa said was shocked by the death of Jogee.

"I am lost for words, Rashid represented Zimbabwe at the Venice Biennale in 2013. We have been robbed of yet another talent whose contribution to the Zimbabwean art landscape is huge and we will always remember mukoma Rashid. His love for drawing and abstract paintings inspired by Marshal Baron will be missed.

On behalf of the National Gallery of Zimbabwe and on my own behalf, let me say to his family and to the artist family may you all be comforted with the lose of mukoma Rashid," he said.

Jogee was born in Bulawayo and started painting at the age of nineteen. He studied at Mzilikazi Arts Centre and later at the Bulawayo Technical College.

He is one of Zimbabwe's most independent and original artists, who worked in a variety of styles and techniques.

Rashid had over forty-eight exhibitions in Zimbabwe, South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique, Kenya, England, USA, Denmark, Germany and Sweden. In 2013 he represented Zimbabwe at the Venice Biennale.

He conducted numerous workshops in Bulawayo, Murewa, Cyrene, Marondera and Thapong in Botswana. His works have also been featured in numerous publications in Botswana, Namibia, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Rashid taught at Mzilikazi Arts and Craft Centre as well as Founders High school in Bulawayo imparting knowledge and grooming young talent in the city of Bulawayo.