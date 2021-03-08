Ethiopia: Covid-19 - Inequalities Widen for Poorest Young People

According to the latest Oxford-led Young Lives research, COVID-19 could reverse important gains in education attainment; and impact the future life chances of young people in developing countries - particularly the poorest and the most vulnerable segments of the society.

Despite many young peoples in developing countries now returning to education or employment, interrupted learning, less reliable work, food shortages and significant mental health issues are widening inequalities, according to a phone survey on COVID-19 conducted by Young Lives research team that has followed 3,000 children in Ethiopia since 2001.

This latest research shows that despite encouraging signs that many young people are getting their lives back on track, a complex and uneven picture is unfolding.

"On the surface, things are improving for many, following the initial shock of the pandemic, but beneath that, inequalities are clearly widening. COVID-19 could not only halt progress but could reverse important gains in educational attainment and future life changes," said Dr Marta Favara, Young Lives Deputy Director.

Headline Findings in Ethiopia

EDUCATION: Encouraging signs of return to education, but very uneven and interrupted learning persists

A majority of students are now returning to their studies, but many classes remain on-line and quality is uneven. A persistent digital divide has made learning almost impossible for young people without internet access and a device to learn, resulting in a lost year of learning.

There is a worrying risk that many poorer students will be left behind and may never return to education: 32 percent of 19-year-old students were still waiting for schools to reopen. Besides, girls in the poorest households are more likely to have stopped attending classes than boys.

The poorest girls and young women may find it particularly hard to return to education

Many of the poorest girls may find it particularly hard to restart their education, especially those studying at a relatively low level: 39 percent of 19-year-old girls had not engaged in any form of learning since school closures; more than a third of 19-year-old girls in the Young Lives sample are still at primary school, with only 15 percent in higher education.

Amongst those most likely to have been disadvantaged by interruptions in education, girls from the poorest most vulnerable households have been hardest hit.

Across the studies, girls and young women are bearing the greatest burden of increased household duties and childcare during the pandemic. Even where this does not result in dropping out of school, it is likely to significantly reduce the time girls can spend keeping up with schoolwork.

EMPLOYMENT: Returning to work, but employment crisis continues and gender gap emerging

Whilst the majority of young people have been able to return to work, job recovery has been significantly slower for 26 year-old women. Despite an overall recovery of jobs after initial COVID-19 restrictions, only 57 percent of 26 year-old women are back to work compared to 63 percent pre-pandemic. The shift to agriculture and self-employment has persisted too, which may signal an increase in more informal, poorer quality jobs.

FOOD SECURITY: The poorest households are most likely to go hungry - newly poor in urban areas also affected

Many young people reported that they had run out of food at least once over the last year, with the poorest households hardest hit. The proportion of 19-year-olds whose households ran out of food in the last 12 months increased threefold since 2016 (18 percent compared to 5 percent in 2016) with considerable regional variation: the Amhara State saw a staggering 24 percentage points increase where the situation has been compounded by conflict, drought and locusts.

MENTAL HEALTH: The pandemic is taking a heavy toll on mental health

Whilst there have been improvements in young peoples' reported mental health issues as countries have lifted lockdowns and restrictions. The mental health of young women was worse than that of young men across all four study countries: Ethiopia, India, Peru and Vietnam, with the exception of Ethiopia where young men reported marginally higher anxiety in the latest phone survey.

Dr. Alula Pankhurst, the Young Lives Country Director stated: "Our findings show that the poorest, most vulnerable young people are struggling to recover from the pandemic. Additional stress caused by interruptions in their education, increased food insecurity and increased household duties may be directly contributing to worsening mental health."