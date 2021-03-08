Tanzania: End of the Road As Yanga Sack Head Coach Cedric Kaze

Young Africans SC has on Sunday March 7 announced that they have parted ways with their Burundian head coach Cedric Kaze and the entire technical bench.

The bench apart from head coach Cedric Kaze, includes his assistants former Taifa Stars international Nizar Halfan, physio Edem Mortoisi, goalkeeper coach Vladmir Niyonkuru and the head of security Mussa Mahundi.

The decision comes hours after the Jangwani giants were forced to draw in Arusha against Polisi Tanzania in a game where Yanga scored in the 40 minute through Fiston Abdulrazak, only for the Moshi side to equalise in the dying embers of the game.

In a statement posted on the team's Instgram page the team called for calm among the fans as they look for the coach's replacement.

Today's draw comes on the feat of a series of unconvincing performances which saw the former defending champions lose their unbeaten run in the Vodacom Premier League when they were beaten 2-1 by Coastal Union on March 4 at the Mkwakwani Stadium, Tanga.