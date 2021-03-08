Uganda: FDC Official Killed in Mbarara

8 March 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Paul Ssekandi

By Rajab Mukombozi

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) secretary for mobilisation in Lyantonde District and party chairperson for Lyantonde Town Council, Emmanuel Atuhaire, has been killed in Mbarara City.

Atuhaire's body was found dumped on a feeder road in Biharwe, a few kilometres off Mbarara -Masaka Road in Mbarara City on Saturday.

"Our colleague was murdered on his way from Mbarara. We have seen the body and confirmed that it is him. We are saddened by his death. He was a very courageous, kind person who wished every one well. We have missed a very resourceful person," Mr Edward Miiro, his vice chairperson for mobilisation, said yesterday.

Rwizi region police spokesperson Samson Kasasira confirmed the killing and said police had registered a case of murder in Biharwe on Saturday at around 3pm.

"We have a case of alleged murder of an unidentified male adult aged about 45 years who was found lying on the roadside on Koranorya-Nyakinengo feeder road. His body had some fresh wounds around the face and seemed to have been strangled, carried and dumped by unidentified people travelling in a vehicle," Mr Kasasira said.

He added: "The body had no identification documents on it and we have not established where he was killed from. We cannot say he is the person they are referring to until we get details from his relatives."

Both police and FDC party officials could not readily tell the motive of the murder and we could not immediately trace his relatives.

