Zimbabwe: Crocodile Attacks, Kills Kariba Fisherman

A 32-year-old Kariba fisherman was Friday afternoon killed by a crocodile which dragged him into deep waters from where he was later retrieved by fellow fishermen.

The deceased was identified as Francis Ndori of Nyamhunga 3, in the Mashonaland West town.

Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the tragic incident.

"On the 5th of March 2021 at around 1200hours and at Lake Harvest harbour, Kariba, Francis Ndori was fishing when he entered into the deep waters on foot.

"He was suddenly attacked by a crocodile which dragged him into the water and disappeared," said Insp Chitove.

Police said fellow fishermen who witnessed the incident conducted a search to locate Ndori whom they retrieved on Saturday morning at around 9am.

Police who later attended the scene inspected the body and noted some bite wounds on the right hip.

The body was conveyed to Kariba District Hospital.

No foul play is suspected.

Under normal circumstances, a crocodile that kills a human being is put down to avoid further loss of human lives. The rogue reptile is yet to be identified.

Ndori's death becomes the second in recent weeks following the mauling by a giant reptile last month of four-year-old Pisha Alberto of Nyamhunga suburb in Kariba.

The crocodile had reportedly strayed from the lake into a stream that cuts across Nyamhunga 3, Batonga residential suburb.