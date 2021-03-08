Nigeria: APC Registers 2.5 Million Members in Kano

8 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State says the All Progressives Congress (APC) has so far registered about 2.5 million members in the ongoing membership registration/revalidation in the state.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Abba Anwar, Chief Press Secretary to the governor on Monday in Kano.

Anwar said that the governor disclosed this during the sixth APC stakeholders meeting in Kano.

"We are all aware that the first set of 100 registers sent to polling units were exhausted. And the second set of 200 per polling units has also been exhausted.

"The registration is heading towards three or four million members in the state. Just look at the trend since we started," he said.

The governor also urged those in charge of the registration to ensure fairness.

"There should be no marginalisation. Register all those who wish to be registered as bonafide members of our great party and that is part of the wisdom why we have been succeeding as a party," he said.

Alhaji Murtala Garo, state's Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, said the APC national headquarters gave the state 100 bundles of registers for each of the 8,090 polling units in the state.

Garo said all the bundles had been exhausted.

"The state demanded additional 200 bundles per polling unit.

"The additional 200 membership cards per polling unit, have already been collected by members in almost 7,000 units. So there is a need for more from the national headquarters," he said.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

