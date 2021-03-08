Ethiopia: Some 134 Businesspersons Desirous to Invest in Gorgora

Addis Ababa — Some 134 businessperson have expressed interest to invest in Gorgora, which is part of the Dine for Ethiopia projects.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched last August 'Dine for Ethiopia' initiative to mobilize funds for three projects in Amhara, Oromia and Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' Region.

Gorgora is one of the three tourist attraction projects located in Amhara regional state.

It is to be recalled that 4.2 billion Birr has been raised through the initiative to develop the projects.

As part of developing the projects, cornerstone will be laid tomorrow at Gorgora town with the presence of federal and regional officials to launch the commencement of the project.

Western Dembia Administrator, Yirga Aychew told ENA that the businesspersons with a capital of 500 million birr each have submitted their business proposal documents to invest in Gorgora.

He pointed out that more than 300 hectares of land has already been readied for potential investors.

Gorgora town is conducive for investing on hotels, lounges, and producing fruits and vegetables, as well as mining, it was indicated.

Gorgora town is found on the shores of lake Tana and 60 km from Gondar.

Gorgora, Wonchi and Koysha tourist attraction projects located in Amhara, Oromia and South Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' Regions respectively are expected to create jobs, attract tourists and encourage public private partnership supported national development.