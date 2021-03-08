Ethiopia: Some 134 Businesspersons Desirous to Invest in Gorgora

6 March 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Some 134 businessperson have expressed interest to invest in Gorgora, which is part of the Dine for Ethiopia projects.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched last August 'Dine for Ethiopia' initiative to mobilize funds for three projects in Amhara, Oromia and Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' Region.

Gorgora is one of the three tourist attraction projects located in Amhara regional state.

It is to be recalled that 4.2 billion Birr has been raised through the initiative to develop the projects.

As part of developing the projects, cornerstone will be laid tomorrow at Gorgora town with the presence of federal and regional officials to launch the commencement of the project.

Western Dembia Administrator, Yirga Aychew told ENA that the businesspersons with a capital of 500 million birr each have submitted their business proposal documents to invest in Gorgora.

He pointed out that more than 300 hectares of land has already been readied for potential investors.

Gorgora town is conducive for investing on hotels, lounges, and producing fruits and vegetables, as well as mining, it was indicated.

Gorgora town is found on the shores of lake Tana and 60 km from Gondar.

Gorgora, Wonchi and Koysha tourist attraction projects located in Amhara, Oromia and South Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' Regions respectively are expected to create jobs, attract tourists and encourage public private partnership supported national development.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Worst Unrest In Years Erupts In Senegal
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia: UN Security Council Fails to Agree on Tigray Peace Call
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mogadishu Restaurant Bombing Claims at Least 10 Lives

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.