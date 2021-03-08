Sierra Leone: Orange IT Manager Testifies in Court

2 March 2021
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Mohamed Kamara, the 8th prosecution witness from Orange Sierra Leone, has testified at the Freetown High Court before Justice Momoh Jah Stevens (JA) in a theft matter involving Randa Skeiky, who was alleged to have stolen US$500,000.

Kamara identified himself as IT Manager, Orange Sierra Leone. He stated that some of his duties include ensuring the availability of all IT system and application server network devices and also ensuring the free flow of all incoming and outgoing call details.

He told the court that he generates call log based on request from court and other request on personal basis, on their internal process to give out any information as requested.

He said he was requested to generate call logs from deferent numbers in respect of the current matter in court.

According to the indictment, the accused between 25th August and 7th September, 2018, at Bintumani Drive, Aberdeen, stole $500,000 from the complainant, Ali Abess, a car dealer and the owner of Ali Abess Transport and General Enterprise.

The matter was adjourned to 5th March, 2021, for the IT Manager to provide the International Mobile Equipment Identifier (IMEI) and other documents.

