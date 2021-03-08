Ethiopia: National Sport Commission to Support Tigray Sport Commission

6 March 2021
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
opinion By Dawit Tolesa

The conflict between the federal government and forces of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) left several sport facilities and properties damaged. Sport activities in the region stopped, Deputy Sport Commissioner, Dube Jilo said.

On Thursday March, 4 2021, the Commission in a press conference said, the Tigray regional state sport commission was harshly damaged due to the law enforcement operation.

"Resources of the regional sport commission and office properties were vandalized and activities in the region stopped," Dube said.

Tigray region is recognized for producing footballers, athletes and cyclists to the nation. However, due to the conflict and its repercussions, the region was cut off from participating.

Furthermore, Sport Commission also said a taskforce has been established in order to reinstate sport activities and reorganize the regional state sport commission. According to Dube, the committee which is led by the Ethiopian Sport Commission is composed of members from Ethiopian Olympic Committee (EOC), Ethiopian Football Federation (EFF) and Ethiopian Athletics Federation (EAF).

Meanwhile, other regional states and Sport Commissions of cities have been invited to take part in the intervention. It was also indicated that renowned sport individuals and coaches are called upon to support the rebuilding process and in general to back the intervention on rebuilding the state.

Dube added that the support could both be financial and in kind.

Elsewhere, EFF President, Isaias Jira who was present during the press conference for his part pointed out that the federation is already engaged in supporting the interventions.

"The EFF is keen to continue supporting the efforts to bring normalcy to the region," Esayas said.

Read the original article on Reporter.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Reporter. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Reporter

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Worst Unrest In Years Erupts In Senegal
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.