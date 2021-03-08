Ethiopia: National Sport Commission to Support Tigray Sport Commission

opinion

The conflict between the federal government and forces of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) left several sport facilities and properties damaged. Sport activities in the region stopped, Deputy Sport Commissioner, Dube Jilo said.

On Thursday March, 4 2021, the Commission in a press conference said, the Tigray regional state sport commission was harshly damaged due to the law enforcement operation.

"Resources of the regional sport commission and office properties were vandalized and activities in the region stopped," Dube said.

Tigray region is recognized for producing footballers, athletes and cyclists to the nation. However, due to the conflict and its repercussions, the region was cut off from participating.

Furthermore, Sport Commission also said a taskforce has been established in order to reinstate sport activities and reorganize the regional state sport commission. According to Dube, the committee which is led by the Ethiopian Sport Commission is composed of members from Ethiopian Olympic Committee (EOC), Ethiopian Football Federation (EFF) and Ethiopian Athletics Federation (EAF).

Meanwhile, other regional states and Sport Commissions of cities have been invited to take part in the intervention. It was also indicated that renowned sport individuals and coaches are called upon to support the rebuilding process and in general to back the intervention on rebuilding the state.

Dube added that the support could both be financial and in kind.

Elsewhere, EFF President, Isaias Jira who was present during the press conference for his part pointed out that the federation is already engaged in supporting the interventions.

"The EFF is keen to continue supporting the efforts to bring normalcy to the region," Esayas said.