Nigeria: Minister Vows to Remove Illegal Structures From Awolowo Stadium

The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare has vowed to remove all illegal structures at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan.

He made the declaration when he visited the complex in continuation of his tour of sporting facilities and visit to team Nigeria athletes training for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

He said all the illegal structures at the Stadium will be taken off just as it was done with the Surulere National Stadium, Lagos and Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

He appealed to private investors in the country to take advantage of the public private partnership of the government by turning most of the hostels to hotels to generate revenue for the government and the investors.

"The non-functional hostel is a source of worry. We plan to clear these illegal structures and turn the hostels into hotels."

Earlier during his tour, the Minister visited two Olympic-bound Athletes Lawal Rufiyat Folashade and Liadi Taiwo, admonishing them to do their very best by putting up a befitting performance at the games.

The athletes expressed appreciation to the Minister for the cash incentive which they said would be a big morale booster to their preparation.