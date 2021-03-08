Nigeria: Electricity - Group Raises the Alarm Over Plots to Remove Eligible Customer

8 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

Coalitions of Arewa Assembly, a non-governmental organisation have decried the recent move to stop the provision of Eligible Customer (EC) scheme in the Nigerian Electricity market.

Eligible customer is a customer that is eligible, pursuant to a directive or directives issued by the minister under Section 27, of the Nigerian electricity Act to purchase power from a licensee other than a distribution licensee.

The Coalitions of Arewa Assembly in a statement issued at the weekend by its national coordinator, Mallam Attahiru Usman, disclosed that the move by some electricity distribution companies (Discos) is a deliberate attempt to collapse the economy stressing that more industries may soon go out of business operations.

He explained that the plot by the cartel if not quickly arrested will not only cause injuries on manufacturing industries but it will also lead to the total collapse of the economy.

The group however appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and his economic team to urgently wade-into the matter even as it called on the leadership of the national assembly to step in and stop the plot.

The group also urged the 36 state governorss under the auspices of the Nigeria's Governors' Forum to rally round its members in a bid to arrest the job losses that may result from the cancellation, noting that it would also negatively affect Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the states.

The statement said, "Unfortunately, it is crystal clear at this point to note that the purpose of privatisation has not been achieved."

He also alleged that some Discos have found their way to cause policy summersault by mis-regulating the system, increasing electricity tariff as well as planned to cancel Eligible Customers.

"Cancellation of Eligible Customers which has been a huge relief to Genco and TCN as well as manufacturers that are buying bulk powers, will wreck serious havoc on business activities nationwide with negative 'bush fire' effects on all facets of the nation's economy."

