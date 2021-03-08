Egypt: Shoukry Discusses With UN Chief Developments in Ethiopian Dam Topic

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry had on Friday 05/03/2021 a phone call with Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres in which they discussed the latest developments concerning the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said.

In statements, Hafez said that Shoukry announced his anxiety over the stumbling in the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam negotiations that were sponsored by the African Union.

Shoukty also reviewed a proposal submitted by Sudan and supported by Egypt on developing mechanisms of negotiations in order to engage the international community in the talks via forming an international quadripartite that includes the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), UN, EU and US.

The negotiations aim at reaching a just agreement concerning the filling and operating of the dam that takes into account the interests of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia, Shoukry added.

The talks also tackled the situation in Libya and efforts exerted by Egypt and the UN to push the political process forward, Hafez said, adding that Shoukry also asserted the importance of holding the Libyan elections as scheduled to reach stability and security in Libya.