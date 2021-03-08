Ethiopia: Int'l Community Must Discern the Authetic Information

In a statement published on Wednesday by the Office of the Prime Minister, Ethiopian government has renewed its commitment to rebuild Tigray state after the successful completion of the law enforcement operation in the state. Restoring the damaged infrastructural facilities, providing humanitarian aid to affected communities as well as allowing unhindered access to media personnel and relief workers have now become the top priorities of the government.

The government also continues calling on aid agencies, humanitarian organizations to help the government led humanitarian assistances and reaches out those affected in Tigray state. While the concerns and the desires of humanitarian groups are worth-nothing, the Ethiopian government and the people of Tigray expect the international community to do more than lip services. In fact, the aid organizations must walk their talks and lend their hands to the people they usually say care about. The situation in the state in fact needs more rhetoric but less action.

On the contrary, while making defamatory statement against the Ethiopian government and portraying grime picture of the humanitarian situation in the state, most of the assistances, 70 percent of aid is being delivered by the Ethiopian government. The loud outcry and the actual assistance are different kettle of fish and the major target of the international community needs to be directed at ensuring that the people of the region receive the assistance they need for life to fully return to normalcy.

The Ethiopian government, as it expressed repeatedly on its latest statements, is encouraging international partners interested in supporting its efforts of rebuilding the Tigray State to engage constructively. To use the narrative of humanitarian situation for own political objective is nothing but an insult to the injury of the affected people of Tigray. What the people of Tigray this time need is actual support not political gamble.

Similarly, the international community should take a good consideration of the wave of disinformation and misinformation pumped into the information world. Now that the government has allowed foreign media outlets to the state, there is a chance of obtaining accurate and credible information as to what happened in the state.

Exaggerating or undermining truth and fact does neither is morally right nor does it help the affected community of Tigray. If the media stick to the very principles of journalism, the international community would finally have the fact in their hands. In this regard, the Ethiopian government is ready to provide more access and to work with concerned bodies to investigate possible human right violations and other atrocities in the state.

The government of Ethiopia is very much aware of the situation in the state and continues to restore supply of electricity, banking, telecom and other basic services. And, this is the time for the international community including aid and right to show solidarity to the people of Tigray not through lip services but provision of the required resources to the community.

The Ethiopian herald March 5/2021