South Africa: Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Intervenes to Prevent Rwanda-Like Genocide in Ethiopia

7 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

Thabo Makgoba, the Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has mobilised the church and reached out to the South African government in an attempt to halt the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ethiopia.

With both Pretoria and the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa largely turning a blind eye to the bloody conflict in Tigray, Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba has taken up the cudgels, demanding action to prevent another Rwanda-like genocide.

This week, Makgoba wrote to International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor, urging her government to put pressure on the AU to take a stronger stand.

Makgoba - who is the Anglican Church's most senior archbishop in Africa - has also urged the South African Council of Churches and the Council Of Anglican Provinces of Africa to take up the cause, a church spokesperson said.

"He's also urging an "African solution" - that the AU should broker talks involving all parties in Ethiopia to sit down, as we did in South Africa, and work out a long-term solution which balances federal and regional interests in Ethiopia," the spokesperson said.

Makgoba launched his appeal for intervention in the conflict last...

