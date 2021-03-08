Kenya: Outcry As Kenyans Feel Pinch of High Fuel Prices

8 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Constant Munda

Basic fuel prices have risen at the sharpest pace in 26 months, inflicting a cost pinch on homes and businesses struggling to recover from debilitating knocks of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kenyans in February paid 13.8 per cent more on average for basic fuel products such as petrol, electricity and cooking gas -- piling up cost pressures in an economy that largely depends on fuel for transportation, manufacturing and farming.

Fuel prices have become a considerable force driving up inflation, a gauge of average changes in annual cost of goods and services at a time the government is keen on stimulating economic activity battered by measures put in place to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) data shows fuel inflation, which at 13.8 per cent in February was the highest since December 2018, and the biggest driver of overall inflation which edged up to a 10-month high of 5.78 per cent from 5.69 per cent in January.

Economists reckon an increase in cost of fuel pushes up consumer prices of most manufactured products as well as lower-and-middle-income homesteads and hotels, which rely on liquefied petroleum gas for cooking. The high cost of fuel has seen a sharp rise in consumer goods such as cooking oil and even farm products such as green vegetables.

Read: Higher power bills loom as fuel cost charge jumps

Fuel cost comprises the second largest weight on Consumer Price Index, which is used by the KNBS in calculating inflation, at 14.61 per cent after food and non-alcoholic beverages, which account for 32.91 per cent.

The KNBS data for February indicates that motorists paid 3.1 per cent more for a litre of petrol on average compared with a year earlier on the back of recovering crude oil prices amid weakening of the shilling against major international currencies.

The data, however, shows that petrol and diesel prices rose by sharper spikes of 7.57 per cent and 5.66 per cent month-on-month in February, further pushing up the cost of transportation by 2.33 per cent as compared with January.

The government has come under heavy criticism for continued heavy taxation on fuel, with a consumer lobby calling the taxes and levies "immoral and unsustainable".

Read: Painful January for motorists as fuel prices increase

Latest analysis by Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority shows that fixed taxes and levies now make up more than 42 per cent of price of fuel per litre.

"It (taxation on fuel) is extreme, immoral and not sustainable in terms of making the economy recover. It's something that we cannot sustain as an economy," Consumers Federation of Kenya Secretary-General Stephen Mutoro.

"It's time we revise the taxes and levies (on fuel) because many people are unemployed, the shilling is weakening and crude oil prices are rising."

Read: Inflation fears as fuel prices rise by Sh4.12

Taxes and levies, for example, account for Sh56.42 or 48.98 percent, of the Sh115.18 that motorists are currently paying for a litre of petrol in Nairobi for the month ending March 14. The rise in fuel prices, coupled with requirement for public service vehicles not to carry more than 60 per cent their capacity as part of Covid-19 containment measures, has seen commuters pay as much as 67.3 per cent for fare compared with February 2020.

Households consuming 200 kilowatt-hour (units) of electricity per month are also parting with 4.5 per cent more to Sh4,476.72, the KNBS data shows.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Worst Unrest In Years Erupts In Senegal
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia: UN Security Council Fails to Agree on Tigray Peace Call
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mogadishu Restaurant Bombing Claims at Least 10 Lives

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.