Kenya: Nairobi Boss Kananu Puts Land Grabbers On Notice

8 March 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Collins Omulo

Nairobi Deputy Governor Anne Kananu has fired a warning shot to land grabbers in Nairobi saying their days are numbered.

This as she vowed to reclaim all public land that has been grabbed by private developers in the capital.

Kananu said the county government will soon commence the process of reclaiming such land before putting them to proper use.

Not giving any timelines, she pledged to end land grabbing menace in Nairobi adding that any public land in the city will revert to the county government.

"As Nairobi County government, we want to make sure that all public land in the capital is well utilized. If it is a school land, let it serve its purpose. If there is any land that is grabbed then we are going to repossess it and make sure it reverts to the public," she said.

She spoke during a fundraiser at the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) church in Utawala where she was accompanied by Nairobi Education and Sports CEC Janet Ouko, area MCA Patrick Karani, Ruai MCA John Kamangu, and nominated MCA Doris Kanario.

The former Disaster Management and Coordination chief officer said City Hall will also ensure that any unutilized public land in Nairobi is put to its rightful use.

The deputy governor also promised to ensure the county government enhances service delivery to Nairobi residents.

"I will ensure that Nairobi City County offers services to the common man. I am talking of water services which is a common problem to the mwananchi," she said.

Ouko had last week raised concerns over land grabbing in Nairobi saying the menace is rife and the church is mostly to blame.

She said that the level of impunity displayed by the private developers is on another level and any attempts to intervene are met with threats to one's life.

"A lot of our issues with land in Nairobi County comes from churches. Protect our schools, social halls and stop erecting tents in schools. If you try to intervene, they tell you to go slow if you value your life," she said.

Ouko also blamed the locals for condoning the vice saying they are the ones who show the private developers the idle parcels of land.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Worst Unrest In Years Erupts In Senegal
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia: UN Security Council Fails to Agree on Tigray Peace Call
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mogadishu Restaurant Bombing Claims at Least 10 Lives

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.