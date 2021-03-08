South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 1,520,206 Cases of Covid-19

press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 520 206.

Regrettably, 81 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 0, Free State 8, Gauteng 29, Kwa-Zulu Natal 16, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 16 and Western Cape 12 which brings the total to 50 647 deaths

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 439 515, representing a recovery rate of 94,7%

Vaccination Rollout

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 101 573 as of 6.30 pm 6 March 2021.