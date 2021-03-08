South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 1,518,979 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 518 979.

Regrettably, 104 more COVID-19 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 4, Free State 29, Gaut- eng 16, Kwa-Zulu Natal 8, Limpopo 12, Mpumalanga 3, North West 0, Northern Cape 15 and West- ern Cape 17. This brings the total to 50 566 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 437 050, representing a recovery rate of 94,6%

Vaccination Rollout

We are very encouraged to have reached a milestone of over 100 000 health care workers vaccinat- ed. The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 100 180 as of 6.30 pm 5 March 2021.