Mozambique: Covid-19 - Seven More Deaths and 389 New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities announced on Sunday seven more deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 389 new cases.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, the latest victims were four women and three men, all Mozambican citizens, aged between 36 and 69. One of the deaths was declared on Thursday, three on Friday, two on Saturday and one on Sunday.

All seven deaths occurred in Maputo city. They bring the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 693. 544 of the deaths (78.5 per cent) took place in Maputo.

Since the start of the pandemic, 441,121 people have been tested for the coronavirus hat causes Covid-19, 2,657 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 635 were from Maputo city, 553 from Maputo province, 319 from Zambezia, 307 from Niassa, 286 from Cabo Delgado, 217 from Nampula, 176 from Inhambane, 84 from Gaza, 68 from Sofala, six from Tete and six from Manica.

2,268 of the tests gave negative results, and 389 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 65,520.

378 of the new cases diagnosed on Sunday were Mozambicans, eight are known to be foreigners (but the Ministry release, as usual, did not give their nationalities), while the nationality of the other three has yet to be confirmed.

212 were men and boys, and 167 were women or girls. 32 were children under the age of 15 and 15 were over 65 years old. In 13 cases, no age information was available.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be carrying the virus) was 14.6 per cent. This compares with 23.5 per cent on Saturday, 13.6 per cent on Friday, 17.6 per cent on Thursday, and 21.5 per cent on Wednesday.

A majority of the new cases came from the far south - 121 from Maputo province and 98 from Maputo city. Between them, Maputo city and province accounted for 56.3 per cent of the cases reported on Sunday. There were also 74 cases from Zambezia, 26 from Cabo Delgado, 24 from Niassa, 20 from Nampula, 13 from Inhambane, eight from Sofala, three from Gaza, one from Manica and one from Tete.

In the same 24 hour period, 17 covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (13 in Maputo, three in Tete and one in Cabo Delgado), but 13 new cases were admitted (nine in Maputo, three in Tete and one in Sofala).

As of Sunday, 160 people were hospitalised in the Covid-19 wards (down from 171 on Saturday). The great majority - 115 (71.8 per cent) - were in Maputo. There were also 11 patients in Matola, 10 in Nampula, nine in Zambezia, nine in Sofala, five in Tete and one in Inhambane. There were no patients in the isolation facilities in Cabo Delgado, Niassa, Manica and Gaza.

The Ministry also reported that a further 127 people have made a complete recovery from Covid-19 - 98 in Zambezia and 29 in Manica.

The number of active Covid-19 cases has now risen to 15,402 (up from 15,147 on Saturday). The geographical distribution of these cases is as follows: Maputo city, 9.726 (63.1 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 2.262; Sofala, 1,011; Cabo Delgado, 739; Nampula, 417; Zambezia, 395; Inhambane, 321; Tete, 260; Niassa, 190; Gaza, 50; and Manica, 31.