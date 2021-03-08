Egypt: President Receives Credentials of 15 New Ambs.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received on Monday credentials of 15 new ambassadors.

President Sisi welcomed the newly appointed ambassadors of Thailand, Canada, Tunisia, the Dominican Republic, Indonesia, Jordan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Namibia, said presidential spokesman Bassam Radi.

He also welcomed the new ambassadors of Oman, Somalia, the UAE, Pakistan, Benin and Laos, Radi added.

Sisi said Egypt is keen on boosting bilateral relations with all 15 countries in all fields, the spokesman noted.