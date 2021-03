Egypt's Mufti Shawqi Allam said that the Islamic sharia'a honors women and gives them all their legitimate rights.

Allam said that Islam considers women a basic partner in construction and development as they represent half of the society.

Allam's remarks came in a speech on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Islam guaranteed the women's rights in inheritance, he said, adding that it also honored the mother three times more than the father.