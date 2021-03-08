Egypt Deplores Continued Houthi Attacks Against Saudi Arabia

Egypt strongly condemned on Sunday continued attacks by Houthi militants against civilians and facilities in Saudi Arabia.

In a press release, Egypt's Foreign Ministry reiterated its outright rejection of such terrorist attacks launched by Houthis against civilians in the Saudi Kingdom.

The ministry also reaffirmed Egypt's support to Saudi Arabia to take necessary procedures to maintain its security, sovereignty and stability.

Earlier on Sunday, Saudi Arabia confirmed that one of its oil storage yards at the Ras Tanura port was attacked, according to a statement from a source at the Kingdom's Energy Ministry.

A drone that was used to attack a petroleum tank farm at Ras Tanura port was launched from the sea, according to the official statement, while shrapnel from a ballistic missile fell near Aramco's residential area in Dhahran.

Both attacks did not result in any injury or loss of life or property, authorities from Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry confirmed.