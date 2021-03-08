Egyptian, French Naval Forces Conduct Joint Drill in Red Sea

8 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Egyptian and French naval forces conducted a transient maritime drill at the Red Sea base Monday.

Taking part in the exercise were Egyptian frigate "Sharm el Sheikh" and France's "SURCOUF" and "Tonnerre".

The drill comes as part of a plan by the Egyptian Armed Forces to upgrade the performance of cadres and exchange expertise with friendly militaries.

Today's exercise is meant to enhance military cooperation between Egypt and France in a way that would effectively contribute to maintaining maritime security and stability in the region.

