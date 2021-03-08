Nigeria: Court Remands Policeman for Allegedly Killing Teenager

8 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The policeman allegedly shot the 19-year-old victim to death in Abuja in October.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Nyanya, Abuja, on Monday, ordered the remand of a policeman, Johnson Samanja, accused of shooting a 19-year-old boy to death in October last year.

The trial judge, Peter Kekemeke, ordered Mr Samanja, 51, to be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Service Centre in Kuje, Abuja till June 1, when his bail application would be heard.

Mr Kekemeke ordered the defence counsel, George Ukaegbu, to file proper bail application ahead of the hearing.

Mr Samanja was arraigned on a culpable homicide charge on Monday.

The prosecuting counsel, Okokon Udo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on October. 3, 2020 at Dutse Apo village, FCT, Abuja.

He alleged that the defendant shot at, killing the victim with a police gun.

The offence was said to contravene the provisions of Section 221 of the Panel Code.

Mr Samanja pleaded not guilty.

