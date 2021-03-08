South Africa: Media Statement - Powers and Privileges Committee Finds Charged Members Guilty Regarding the Incident of 11 July 2019

document

The Powers and Privileges Committee met on Thursday, 4 March 2021 to deliberate on the closing arguments that were presented by the Initiator, Adv. Ncumisa Mayosi on 11 December 2020, regarding the incident that occurred in 11 July 2019 during the Mini-Plenary convened to consider a debate on the Budget Vote of the Department of Public Enterprises.

During the deliberations, the committee decided to uphold the guilty finding on the members who were charged as recommended by the Initiator. The committee has also noted the objection of one member of the committee to the guilty finding.

The committee found Mr Nthako Matiase, Mrs Khonziwe Hlonyana and Mrs Rosina Komane guilty of the seven charges that are levelled against them. The committee also found Mr Khanya Ceza, Mr Makosini Chabangu, Mr Thokozani Langa, Mr Brian Madlingozi, Mrs Mathibe Mohlala, Mr Mothusi Montwedi, Mrs Thembi Msane, Mr Dumisani Mthenjane, Mr Nazier Paulsen, Mr Henry Shembeni, Ms Mathapelo Siwisa, Ms Primrose Sonti and Mrs Lorato Tito guilty of the five charges levelled against them.

The committee will now allow all the members who have been found guilty to make representations, for consideration by the committee before a proper sanction can be imposed. Correspondence will be addressed to the members who have been found guilty and they will be afforded an opportunity to present mitigating factors to the committee prior reporting on an appropriate penalty to the National Assembly. As soon as the committee receives their representations, within the stipulated timeframes, the committee will convene a meeting to consider their representations and to deliberate on the sanction that the committee must impose. The Initiator may also address the committee on aggravating or other factors.

In terms of the National Assembly Rules, once the committee finds Members of Parliament guilty of contempt of Parliament, the committee must decide on the various sanctions that have been prescribed in the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliaments and Provincial Legislatures Amendment Act.