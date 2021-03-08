South Africa: Media Statement - Standing Committee On Auditor-General Welcomes Agsa's Strategic Plan for 2021/22

document

The Standing Committee on the Auditor-General (SCOAG) today welcomed the Office of the Auditor-General's (AG's) strategic plan for the 2021/22 financial year.

This report on the strategic direction of the Office of the AG gives the committee more confidence in the work that it does. The committee is, however, concerned about the fact that the AG will be operating on a R57 million deficit. The committee is comforted by the fact that the AG will draw that R57 million deficit from its reserves to ensure that the quality of their work is not compromised. The committee is also reassured by the report from the AG that their budgeted revenue for 2021/22 is expected to grow by 7%, which will be driven by new and catch-up audits and an increase in the scope and risk of audits.

The committee understands that there are still some engagements between the AG and National Treasury on the Public Audit Act (PAA) and Covid-19 audit expenditure funding. The committee hopes that those engagements will yield positive results and will enable the funding to go beyond the current financial year.

The committee also appreciates the matters that look into the policy environment which relate to audit directives and the complaints policy. This can only strengthen the functioning of the Office of the AG. The committee would like to table a report on the strategic plan of the AG to Parliament by the end of March 2021.