Zimbabwe: Arrests Paralyse Harare Council

Harare City Council has been effectively crippled after the police and the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (Sacu) yesterday arrested chamber secretary Charles Kandemiri and launched a manhunt for finance director Stanley Ndemera, who is allegedly on the run over a litany of illicit deals.

The arrests took the number of those already in the dock to at least eight, including town clerk Hosea Chisango, who are all implicated in several cases of fraud involving land deals.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the latest arrest and that Ndemera was on the run.

"The ZRP confirms that the Police Special Investigations Unit and Special Anti-Corruption Unit are looking for Harare City Council's acting finance director Stanley Ndemera in connection with criminal inquiries relating to land allocation and sales in the city," Nyathi said.

"Acting chamber secretary for Harare City Council, Charles Kandemiri, has been arrested by the team."

Head of the Special Anti-Corruption Unit Tabani Mpofu also confirmed the arrest of Kandemiri and that Ndemera was on the run for alleged criminal abuse of office.

Ndemera and Kandemiri join several other heads within the local authority that include Chisango, housing director Admore Nhekairo, human resources boss Cainos Chingombe, acting human resources director Matthew Marara and security chief Collen Tongoona, among others.

Works director Zvenyika Tongoona is allegedly still on the run.

Two of Harare's former mayors, Herbert Gomba and Jacob Mafume, are also in the dock on allegations of criminal abuse of office together with former acting mayor Luckson Mukunguma.

Acting mayor Stewart Mutizwa said the arrests were negatively affecting service delivery and had brought uncertainty at town house.

"It is affecting us big time," Mutizwa said.

"There is no certainty and whoever is acting doesn't know their fate tomorrow.

"The arrests are also haphazard and you don't know where it is going or coming from. That is the dilemma we have."

Mabhena Moyo is the acting town clerk and also acting water director.