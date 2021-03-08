South Africa: Condolences for Peter Matlare

Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has paid tribute to Peter Matlare for his contribution to the economic development of South Africa as he held various roles both in the public and private sector.

Matlare passed away on Sunday due to COVID-19-related complications.

"His passing is a great loss to South Africa when the nation is confronted with the task of rebuilding an inclusive post-COVID-19 economy that requires seasoned and experienced leaders across the society. He has held senior executive roles across a diverse range of economic sectors and thus giving testament that he was an executive par excellence," the Minister said on Monday.

At the time of his passing, he was the Deputy CEO of Absa Group.

He has held several executive positions over the years at various organisations such as Group Chief Executive Officer at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), Executive Director at Vodacom, and CEO of Tiger Brands, Primedia amongst others.

Matlare was also the founding Director of the National Electronic Media Institute of SA (Nemisa) and also held executive positions in the Chamber of Mines and served as the Chairman at the National Association of Broadcasters.

He also served as an instrumental member of the task team, which worked on the Green Paper for the Broadcasting Act.

"While we mourn his untimely death, we must also celebrate this remarkable person, who made an immense contribution to growing South Africa and the African continent. He has left behind a solid foundation for us to build on in our pursuit of economic development," Ntshavheni said.

Government has expressed its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Matlare.