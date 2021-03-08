Zimbabwe: Pamzy Bemoans Lack of Support for Female Musicians

Afro-fusion musician Pamela Dzvinamurungu, popularly known in music circles as Pamzy, says lack of resources is impeding the development of female musicians in the country.

The unheralded Chitungwiza-based musician, a product of the talent search show Starbrite, told Standard Style that female musicians were playing second fiddle to their male counterparts because they lack resources.

She said the playing field was uneven and gives special treatment to male musicians.

"It seems there is no fairness in the music industry as promoters and sponsors opt for male musicians at the expense of females. They have this belief that we are not capable," said Pamzy.

"Female musicians don't have resources compared to males, which makes it difficult for us to make an impact on the music scene. Even radio stations won't play your music if you don't have money."

The musician said she could have made an impact on the music scene had she been supported when she recorded her first project, a single titled Ndaneta, in 2018.

"No one dared to ever play my song on radio. It did not make an impact at all. Early this year I released another song Nyarara and it's yet to be played on radio. It's difficult to get recognition as a female musician," she said.

Pamzy is the first born in a family of two. She was brought up in Chitungwiza and attended Seke 7 Primary School and Seke 1 High School.

In 2015, she took part in Starbrite where she came out as first runner-up.

"As part of my prize, I got a scholarship to attend music lessons at the Music Crossroads Academy for the whole of 2017," she said.

"I have always enjoyed singing since Grade 3 and my school teachers encouraged me to join the school choir and I was drafted into the senior choir, thanks to my captivating voice.

"My family nicknamed me MaBree after the late South African musician Brenda Fassie because I loved her music, especially the song Vulindlela.

"My parents believed in my music talent and always supported me. They encouraged me to participate in the Starbrite show which became the launch pad of my music career."

Pamzy works with session musicians and does live shows and plays more of cover songs.

"It's unfortunate we have stopped these live shows because of the Covid-19 pandemic. What this means is for us to invest more in digital media and market our music. My songs Ndaneta and Nyarara are available online," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Music Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She describes herself as a social commentator with a bias towards the emancipation of women. Her song Nyarara brings to the fore issues of violence against women.

"I sing about life in general. The song Nyarara highlights domestic violence and abuse that is rampant in our society. So many people, especially women, are bitter, living in pain and have scars of gender-based violence.

"I wrote and sang this song, pouring my heart to victims while comforting them," she said.

A beauty therapist by profession, Pamzy believes if given the chance and support like male musicians, she can make a name for herself in the music industr

While waiting for that moment to come, she had turned to farm produce business.

"I am still pushing with the hope that one day I will make it as a musician. However, I believe besides music one should have something to lean on, hence trying this farm produce business," she said