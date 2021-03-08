Namibia: Cancer Association Commences With Outreach Programme in the North

8 March 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) on Monday commenced with their National Cancer Outreach Programme in the north.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of CAN said the screening is for cervical and breast cancers for sexually active, older than 20 years women and prostate (PSA focused) for men over 45 years of age.

"We have the capacity and financial means to screen 100 women and 50 men per day complimentary and only the first 150 patients will be registered per point, therefore first come, first served," he elaborated.

Rolf further explained that their services are in support of the Ministry of Health and Social Services, therefore they advise Namibians to refer to the Ministry centres in their regions.

"For more information contact Martha Angolo on 0814935441 and connect with us and take a glimpse of what CAN does and how you can impact lives and help fight cancer in Namibia," concluded Rolf.

CAN will be at the Cathrien Beullen Clinic in Oshivelo on 8 March from 10:00, at the Omuthiya clinic on 9 March from 09:00, at the Iihongo Community, Iihongo Combined School on 10 March from 09:00, at Odibo Clinic on 11 March from 09:30 and at the Ruacana Clinic on 12 March from 10:00.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

