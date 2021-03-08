Namibia: Airports Company Endorses Flywestair, Airlink Expansions

8 March 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Namibia Airports Company, welcomed the recent increase in frequency by FlyWestair and Airlink, saying they will ensuring business continuity at local airports.

Airlink, the privately-owned regional airline has commenced with a new direct service between Cape Town and Walvis Bay scheduled for Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The new route, that started on 02 March, is Airlink's fourth between South Africa and Namibia, with other services linking Cape Town and Windhoek in addition to flights from Johannesburg to Windhoek and Walvis Bay.

Another privately-owned airline, FlyWestair, intends on increasing their frequencies to Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo Airport at Ondangwa from, 15 March 2021. Westair currently serves the route between Eros Airport in Windhoek and Ya Toivo Airport with twice a week Fridays and Sundays and plans to increase it to four times a week adding Tuesdays and Thursdays.

FlyWestair has also made its intentions known that from 15 March, the airline will commence routes from its hub Eros Airport to Katima Mulilo and Rundu Airports. The Eros-Katima Mulilo schedule will be twice a week on Mondays and Fridays, the same for Eros-Rundu route on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Bisey /Uirab, CEO of the airports company said it is imperative to ensure air connectivity within the local boundaries and regionally in order to promote and enhance trade and investment.

"We encourage other stakeholders in the aviation industry to play their part so that together we can revive our economy during the Covid-19 pandemic," /Uirab said.

