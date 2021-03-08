Namibia: Kurzca Drops 'Body Talk' From Dominican Republic

8 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Anne Hambuda

LIVING life fast and furious, young Namibian singer and painter Charmy 'Kurzca' Kurz dropped her third music video for her latest track 'Body Talk', much to the surprise and delight of fans and followers.

The RTE Records signee has been living it up in the Dominican Republic for the past few days according to her social media posts, and decided to turn the blog footage of her trip into a music video for the fun and sensual song.

"We got stuck in the Dominican Republic for 14 days, so we gon' shoot a music video," says the artist, before footage breaks away into scenes of her living her best life in the beachy country.

The song is fun and lighthearted and shows her skill to create carefree sounds. The visuals have however received a mixed reaction. Many people are praising the young artist for her international sound and quality, while others are questioning the need for her to be scantily clad in her appearance.

To one such person who implied she could not complain about the sexual harassment women face if she herself dressed this way, she responded elegantly that women deserve respect regardless of whether they were fully clothed or half naked.

"What women wear doesn't define us," she answered calmly.

'Body Talk', a love song, that's a little explicit and even more crazy visually, gained 6 000 views in the first 10 hours of its release at around midnight on Monday, with numbers continuing to climb as Namibians woke up and become aware of the new sound.

Kurzca's last hit, 'Dat Is Good' featuring South African rapper Nadia Nakai sits at 146 000 views, making her RTE Records highest performing artist.

- Anne Hambuda is a poet, writer and social commentator from Windhoek, Namibia.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Worst Unrest In Years Erupts In Senegal
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Ethiopia: UN Security Council Fails to Agree on Tigray Peace Call

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.