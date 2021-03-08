Zimbabwe: Two Nabbed for Forging Deed Transfer Documents

8 March 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested two suspects for conspiring to sale a residential stand in Harare's Tynwald suburb using forged documents.

The suspects, Shyleen Sirani (31) and Joseph Muketiwa (41) made a counterfeit deed of transfer and a fake plastic identity card leading to their arrest.

"ZRP confirms the arrest of Shyleen Sirani (31) and Joseph Muketiwa (41) by Police Anti- Corruption Unit for Fraud involving a sale of residential stand using forged documents in Tynwald, Harare,"

"The two suspects and the other one who is still at large hatched a plan to defraud the victim (27) of cash amounting to USD 13000 and in pursuance of their plan made counterfeit deed of transfer for a certain homestead in Tynwald and a fake plastic identity card," said ZRP on its Twitter page.

The development confirms the increasing number of cases of fraud relating to misrepresentation of ownership of residential stands by scammers to unsuspecting home seekers.

"The ZRP appeals to other home seekers who were duped in the same manner to come forward and lodge their complaints at any nearest police station. Investigations are in progress," said ZRP.

According to ZRP, the third suspect is on the run.

