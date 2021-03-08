Namibia: Namport Ploughs Back Into Community - Invests N$2.8 Million in Social Projects

The Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) has invested N$2.8 million to its social investment fund for projects aimed at bettering the lives of the Namibian nation during its 2020/21 financial year, Namport's commercial executive, Elisa Hasheela, said.

Through the Namport Social Investment Fund, Namport invests in worthwhile community projects which include building of educational infrastructure, health infrastructure, medical equipment and other social needs.

The latest benefactor of the social fund was the Five Rand Primary School in the Otjozondjupa region. The fund last week Thursday donated two classrooms with a price tag of N$300,000 to the school.

"We still believe strongly that there is a need for a collective and robust interventionist strategy to prepare the country for an uptake to helping many young Namibians grow into becoming active participating members of our economy," trustee member of the Namport Social Investment Fund, Irene Simeon-Kurtz, said.

Since its inception in 2006, the fund with the main objective to be a good corporate citizen has ploughed N$35 million back into the 14 regions of the country.

Caley Faustina, Deputy Minister of Education Arts and Culture officially inaugurating the two classrooms at the Five Rand Primary School in Okahandja as Irene Simeon-Kurtz, NSIF Trustee member looks on.