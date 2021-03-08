Namibia: Namport Ploughs Back Into Community - Invests N$2.8 Million in Social Projects

8 March 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) has invested N$2.8 million to its social investment fund for projects aimed at bettering the lives of the Namibian nation during its 2020/21 financial year, Namport's commercial executive, Elisa Hasheela, said.

Through the Namport Social Investment Fund, Namport invests in worthwhile community projects which include building of educational infrastructure, health infrastructure, medical equipment and other social needs.

The latest benefactor of the social fund was the Five Rand Primary School in the Otjozondjupa region. The fund last week Thursday donated two classrooms with a price tag of N$300,000 to the school.

"We still believe strongly that there is a need for a collective and robust interventionist strategy to prepare the country for an uptake to helping many young Namibians grow into becoming active participating members of our economy," trustee member of the Namport Social Investment Fund, Irene Simeon-Kurtz, said.

Since its inception in 2006, the fund with the main objective to be a good corporate citizen has ploughed N$35 million back into the 14 regions of the country.

Caley Faustina, Deputy Minister of Education Arts and Culture officially inaugurating the two classrooms at the Five Rand Primary School in Okahandja as Irene Simeon-Kurtz, NSIF Trustee member looks on.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Worst Unrest In Years Erupts In Senegal
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia: UN Security Council Fails to Agree on Tigray Peace Call
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.