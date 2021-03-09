Senegal: Opposition Leader Freed Amid New Clashes

@SonkoOfficiel
Ousmane Sonko (file photo).
8 March 2021
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Government critic Ousmane Sonko was charged with rape but then freed from detention as police clashed with protesters in Senegal.

Senegalese authorities charged opposition leader Ousmane Sonko with rape and then freed him from detention pending an investigation on Monday, after his arrest last week sparked deadly protests.

Several people, including a child, were killed in nationwide clashes that followed the arrest of Sonko, a government critic who is popular with the country's youth.

Even as the 46-year old was released, new clashes erupted between security forces and crowds gathering in anticipation of his arrival.

Amnesty International says at least eight people have died since the violence broke out last week in Senegal's capital, Dakar. The judge freed the opposition leader from detention, but also formally charged him with rape, and the police investigation into the charge is expected to continue.

'The conspiracy has failed'

Sonko dismissed the rape allegation as politically motivated.

"The conspiracy has failed. Our client will go home," attorney Cire Cledor Ly told reporters. "We have had this result thanks to the mobilization of the people."

Opposition supporters, who had gathered in central Dakar waving Senegalese flags on Monday morning, pushed past police lines and entered a yard in front of the courthouse after his release was announced.

Police lined the streets of the capital, after an opposition collective known as the Movement for Defense of Democracy called for three days of massive demonstrations over the weekend.

Who is Sonko?

Sonko is widely seen as President Macky Sall's greatest potential political challenger in the upcoming 2024 election, and the protests that began last week have been pushed forward by broader, long-standing grievances with Sall's administration.

In the 2019 presidential ballot, Sonko finished third with just over 15% of the ballots cast and earning strong support from younger voters. However, his message of greater economic independence for Senegal has since attracted a wider audience amid the financial hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, curfews and other movement restrictions.

The week's clashes have marked some of the worst unrest in Senegal in nearly a decade. In recent days, crowds have set fire to several supermarkets and gas stations. Protesters also torched cars, looted shops and threw stones at police. Meanwhile, schools in the capital have been ordered closed for a week.

lc/dj (AFP, AP, Reuters)

More on This
Worst Unrest In Years Erupts In Senegal
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DW

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Worst Unrest In Years Erupts In Senegal

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.