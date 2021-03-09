Congo-Kinshasa: Convicted DRC Warlord Bosco Ntaganda Ordered to Pay €25m to Victims

8 March 2021
Radio France Internationale

Convicted Democratic Republic of Congo warlord Bosco Ntaganda has been ordered by the International Criminal Court in The Hague to pay victims €25 million in compensation.

"The chamber hereby unanimously issues an order for reparations against mister Ntaganda (and) assesses mister Ntaganda's liability for these reparations at 30 million US dollars," said Judge Chang-ho Chung.

The amount is the highest reparation ever ordered by the court.

Ntaganda used child soldiers and other civilians in the eastern part of the country in 2002-2003, and was convicted of rape, murder, and crimes against humanity while he was the head of the Union of Congolese Patriots (UPC) militia. Thousands of people fled the region during this time, and hundreds died.

Congolese warlord sentenced to 30 years by ICC

ICC orders compensation for DR Congo child soldiers

The compensation is to go to victims of rape and the children born out of rape, as well as child soldiers and others who suffered. The money will go towards charities set up to help victims, with no individual payouts specified by the court.

Ntaganda, who is serving 30 years in prison, will not be able to pay himself, therefore activating monies from a fund set up by the ICC

"The Chamber encourages the Trust Fund for Victims to complement the reparation awards to the extent possible and engage in additional fundraising efforts as necessary to complement the totality of the award," added Chung.

The Trust Fund is buoyed by voluntary contributions, with some €18 million in reserve. Most is already earmarked to compensate victims from other cases, as some question the validity of the payout.

#ICC Chamber asking Trust Fund for Victims to raise funds for #reparations award of $30 million in #Ntaganda case, should be interesting given that it can barely raise €4 million annually. Six months for draft implementation plan 8 Sept with urgent reparations for 8 June - Luke Moffett (@reparationsni) March 8, 2021

Ntaganda has appealed his 2019 conviction.

Read the original article on RFI.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.