Nigeria: Buhari Condoles With Equatorial Guinea President Over Explosions in Barracks

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with his Equatorial Guinea counterpart, President Teodoro Obiang Mbasogo, over the explosions at a military base in Bata which has wreaked havoc in the city.

Over 30 people have been reported killed with more than 600 injured in the mishap which also left homes and buildings in the city with considerable damages.

The President, in a condolence message issued on Monday evening by his Media Assistant, Garba Shehu, on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, extended heartfelt commiserations to those who have lost loved ones in the devastating incident.

He wished those injured speedy recovery, adding that the thoughts and prayers of Nigerians are with the people of Equatorial Guinea affected by this tragedy.