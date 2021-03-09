Nigeria: Buhari Condoles With Equatorial Guinea President Over Explosions in Barracks

Ben Sutherland/Flickr
The Torre de la Libertad in Bata, Equatorial Guinea.
8 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with his Equatorial Guinea counterpart, President Teodoro Obiang Mbasogo, over the explosions at a military base in Bata which has wreaked havoc in the city.

Over 30 people have been reported killed with more than 600 injured in the mishap which also left homes and buildings in the city with considerable damages.

The President, in a condolence message issued on Monday evening by his Media Assistant, Garba Shehu, on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, extended heartfelt commiserations to those who have lost loved ones in the devastating incident.

He wished those injured speedy recovery, adding that the thoughts and prayers of Nigerians are with the people of Equatorial Guinea affected by this tragedy.

Read the original article on This Day.

More on This
Deadly Explosions Rock Equatorial Guinea City of Bata
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.