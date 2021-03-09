Nigeria: How Nigeria Can Solve Insecurity, Create 18m Jobs - Expert

Mr Adekunle Daniel, a social security expert blames the situation on the high rate of unemployment in the country. In this interview with FESTUS OKOROMADU, he assures that he can turn the situation around.

You were quoted to have said that you can turn the economic and security situations in the country around by creating impressive employment opportunities. When are your unveiling the blueprint?

The programme is about Nigeria's economic potential in job creation and revenue generation. Nigeria has a potential of creating 18 million jobs across her 774 local government areas.

That is about 500,000 jobs in each state. Nigeria also has a potential for generating N720 billion annually.

This revenue will continue to be generated by the jobs which are designed to continually provide new surveillance and security, which is very much needed in the country today. The plan will deliver a measurable impact on the nation's economy as well as impacting positively on her security.

It is designed in such a way that the revenue to be generated in each state can be used for the payment of salaries for the employees.

You specifically boasted about creating 18 million jobs across the 774 local government areas. How many of these jobs have been created so far and what kind of jobs are to you looking at?

The jobs to be created are what I call 18 million Nigerian jobs which will give opportunity for both day and night works. Most of the Nigeria security problems are jobs in disguise. So by Nigerian jobs I mean jobs designed to address many social security problems in the country. Some of these are ICT jobs, providing surveillance measures for the 195,000 network of roads in the country. Other additional jobs are designed to complement the services of the following federal agencies: FRSC, NPF, Civil Defence etc.

How do you intend to generate funds to create such number of jobs?

I have done my calculations and everything is fine. The jobs to be created and the revenue to be continuously generated are connected.

The funds will be generated continuously by the newly designated services of the jobs. Nigeria remains as it is today because she doesn't have an agency that converts her numerous social puzzles and problems into job opportunities for her idle youths.

You projected a revenue generation of N720 billion per annum via your proposed project. Tell us how you arrived at this figure?

The project is an economic development innovation containing a system of security intelligence technology and a revenue generation scheme, structured into 18 million jobs in the 36 state of the federation.

With this project running, each state in Nigeria will be generating 20 billion naira revenue annually. While Lagos state would generate more.

You're talking of a commission. What is it about? Does it have any role to play in the project?

The federal government or each state government will need to grant a commission to our firm which is known as security intelligence technology (SIT) for undertaking the functions of this project in each state. That is my idea of the commission.

What do you mean when you say your pet project will address all of Nigeria's social security problems?

The project promises to deal with Nigeria insecurity problems because it is designed to engage Nigerian youths as they are employed in a newly designed scheme that complements the present security services, securing our localities both day and night. Interestingly, we will deploy technology in doing this and since our youths are ICT compliance it will not only stimulate their interest but encourage them to see technology as a tool for the provision of solutions to life challenges.